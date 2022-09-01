Proud owner of two guinea pigs, a cat, a hamster, a spider, a full fish tank and four dogs, Kennedi Travis has been an animal lover ever since she can remember. Now, as the owner of Pawsitive Dog Training, Travis has translated her love for animals into a business, providing private in-home training for dogs of all breeds and sizes.
“I go at the pace of the dog,” Travis said. “If you go too quickly, you’re going to take two steps back and undo a lot of the training that you’ve done.”
Travis is a Fear Free Certified Professional, completing training courses that aim to prevent fear, anxiety and stress in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them.
She is also a Dog Bite Prevention Educator, promoting dog safety through proper body language and keeping everyone safe, humans and canines alike.
“I don’t use aversive tools like prong collars, choke chains, shock collars. The dog is a part of the training and they are consenting to it,” Travis added.
Growing up in small-town South Dakota and Alaska, Travis rescued dogs, kittens, birds and raccoons on a farm with horses and cattle.
“I wouldn’t trade my childhood for anything,” Travis said.
It was on the farm where her love for animals grew and ultimately spurred her interest in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Management.
Travis moved to Fountain Hills six years ago, where she completed a six-week dog training program and, after some time, became a mentor, coaching other dog trainers and honing her dog training skills.
As a trainer and mentor, Travis began racking up the certifications from credible institutions and programs such as the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers, Doggone Safe, Fear Free and, most notably, the American Kennel Club.
“The American Kennel Club – Canine Good Citizen is described as the gold standard of dog training,” Travis said. “It teaches pet parents how to train their dog to be a good citizen so that when you take your dog in public, they’re not causing a disruption and they’re pleasant to be around.”
Travis works hard to stay up to date on new training methods and always keeps up with her recertifications. Most of her work keeps her in Fountain Hills, but she also has clients from Scottsdale, Rio Verde and the surrounding areas.
Travis typically meets her clients at their home, where dogs can be trained in a comfortable environment without any unexpected distractions. Oftentimes, Travis will train dogs at Four Peaks Park, strengthening their obedience in a public space.
As training progresses, she may take dogs to Fountain Park where healthy distractions such as ducks, birds and other pets are inevitable, however, Travis will not train dogs at the dog park.
“I don’t do training [at the dog park] simply because treats are a really bad idea in a dog park setting,” Travis said, which could spark unwanted dog fights.
Travis never does off-leash training, especially in the desert where snakes, toads, coyotes and other animals can frighten or cause harm.
“I think the most challenging part is people expect a quick fix,” Travis said. “Training does require time, patience and compassion.”
Beau, a 6-year-old mix breed and one of Travis’ four dogs, was kenneled at the Maricopa County shelter after being dumped by his previous owner.
“He was extremely aggressive and had kennel stress at the shelter, he probably would’ve been put down,” Travis said.
She gave Beau a second chance and after a year of training, Beau is a very good boy and friendly around visitors.
“The best part of the job is meeting all of the wonderful people that I meet and their dogs and helping them fix some of the problems that they’re having,” Travis said.
In the future, Travis would like to begin hosting group training classes at the park where dogs can become more familiar with public interaction.
“I love what I do,” Travis adds. “You never work a day in your life if you enjoy what you’re doing, and I really enjoy what I do.”