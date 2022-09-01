pawsitive 1.JPG

Proud owner of two guinea pigs, a cat, a hamster, a spider, a full fish tank and four dogs, Kennedi Travis has been an animal lover ever since she can remember. Now, as the owner of Pawsitive Dog Training, Travis has translated her love for animals into a business, providing private in-home training for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

“I go at the pace of the dog,” Travis said. “If you go too quickly, you’re going to take two steps back and undo a lot of the training that you’ve done.”