It is not often restaurant-goers have the choice of two dining experiences in the same restaurant. Now, with the completed expansion at Parkview Tap House, customers have two dining options to choose from.
Regulars will know Tap House for its traditional, American casual dining. Furnished with a full bar and grill, family booths, an upright piano and walls painted with the scenic landscape of the southwest, the neighborly atmosphere of Tap House has not changed much since its reopening in 2018. In the newly expanded east wing of the restaurant, Tap House has added more space and entertainment for their customers to enjoy.
Exposed ceiling ducts and roll-up garage doors modernize the space, not to mention the two brand new billiards tables that center the room. The renovations include 13 televisions, lottery and scratcher machines, an additional 12 tables, front and back patio seating and a full bar. A high-handlebar chopper relaxes in the corner of the room.
“I used to ride, but now it’s just for show,” restaurant owner Milton Gabaldon said. He and his wife, Gabi, have managed Parkview Tap House for four years, with renovations wrapping up in February.
“A lot of effort went into this, but it’s something new for the community,” Gabaldon said of the renovated space. He enjoys hosting live music and parties throughout the year, and often hosts events for the local schools whenever requested.
Despite the renovations, the menu remains unchanged with perennial favorites like the Tap House wings, chicken fingers, and what owners say is the best burger in town. Daily food specials run Thursday through Saturday and a full list of cold domestic and craft beers are available in bottle or on tap. For a treat, try a slice of house-made pies or choose from 24 flavors of ice cream.
“Come on in,” Gabaldon said. “We’re ready for you.”
Parkview Tap House is located at 16828 E. Parkview Ave., open seven days a week.