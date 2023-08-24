Palisades Veterinary

The staff at Palisades Veterinary Hospital secured a spot as one of four national finalists for the AAHA Practice of Excellence award. (Photo submitted by Mark Trembley)

In the realm of veterinary care, few accolades are as esteemed as the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Practice of Excellence award, Scott Ruple said, part owner of Palisades Veterinary Hospital. This year, the AAHA has put Palisades Veterinary Hospital on the map as it secures a spot as one of four national finalists for the prestigious industry recognition. According to Ruple, this achievement is a testament to the dedication of its veterinary staff, its culture of respect and commitment to serving its Fountain Hills community.

“Dr. Hessian is a high achiever,” Ruple said of his business partner and wife, Dr. Deah H. Hessian, DVM. “She doesn’t do anything unless she’s going to be the best. That’s why she’s got five world championships in horse riding...that’s just her mentality.”