In the realm of veterinary care, few accolades are as esteemed as the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Practice of Excellence award, Scott Ruple said, part owner of Palisades Veterinary Hospital. This year, the AAHA has put Palisades Veterinary Hospital on the map as it secures a spot as one of four national finalists for the prestigious industry recognition. According to Ruple, this achievement is a testament to the dedication of its veterinary staff, its culture of respect and commitment to serving its Fountain Hills community.
“Dr. Hessian is a high achiever,” Ruple said of his business partner and wife, Dr. Deah H. Hessian, DVM. “She doesn’t do anything unless she’s going to be the best. That’s why she’s got five world championships in horse riding...that’s just her mentality.”
Leading their staff of 13, Hessian along with Dr. Teresa Juetten, DVM, are two of only 25 vets in the state who are members of the Arizona Veterinary Medical Academy (AzVMA), Ruple said. With 30 years of providing veterinary care to Fountain Hills, earning a finalist spot for the AAHA award was only a matter of time.
“We’ve been an AAHA member for 20-plus years and to be recognized by our peers as a Practice of Excellence is a big accomplishment,” Hessian said, who recently found out Palisades Veterinary Hospital was selected as a finalist through email.
Why does she think she and her staff deserve the award?
“I think it comes down to our practice culture and our staff,” Hessian said. “They can show the rest of the industry that you can have a good practice culture if you hire right, train right, treat them with respect and give them the opportunity to grow further in their jobs. I think that it keeps people happy and satisfied in the choice that they’ve made to make a living.”
During the fourth weekend in September, the AAHA will announce the winner of the Practice of Excellent award at its annual conference held this year in San Diego.
Nurturing the future through education
According to Ruple, education is the cornerstone of Palisades Veterinary Hospital, which trains two students from the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) in its annual immersive training program.
“They come in and we say, ‘Okay, you’re going to be a technician and we’re going to treat you like a technician and train you like a technician,’” Ruple said, adding that the learning curve can be tough, but in the end, the students become “significantly valuable” in the industry.
Palisades Veterinary Hospital is involved in a number of community events, engaging in local gatherings like Spooky Blast, spreading holiday cheer by taking part in the annual Christmas Angels initiative and working closely with Fearless Kitty Rescue and Four Peaks Animal Rescue. Engaging in meaningful initiatives that extend beyond medical care is part of why Ruple believes Palisades Veterinary Hospital was nominated for the award.
Time will tell if Palisades Veterinary Hospital receives the award, but one thing is certain: the staff at Palisades Veterinary Hospital is at the top of its game when it comes to creating a positive work environment and nurturing the next generation of animal care professionals.
“We just have a great staff and they’ve done a lot to make it so that we’re contenders for this award,” Hessian said.
Palisades Animal Hospital is located at 16813 E. Palisades Blvd. It is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about Palisades Veterinary Hospital, visit palisadesvet.com or call 480-837-0082.