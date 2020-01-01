The Park Place retail space is starting to fill out, with Otis Architecture and Interiors being the latest business to set up shop on Avenue of the Fountains.
Owner Karen Otis hosted a ribbon-cutting event on Dec. 11 to mark the grand opening, and now she’s ready to do business in Fountain Hills.
Otis has been in the business for 25 years and offers everything from custom home design and remodels to offices, restaurants, retail and interiors. She says she’s also an expert in home conversions for senior living.
“As an architect and interior designer, I create unforgettable spaces,” Otis said.
Otis earned an undergraduate degree in urban planning, sociology and business from the University of California, Los Angeles. From there, she earned her Master’s in Architecture from the Southern California Institute of Architecture. She’s licensed in California and Arizona and, for the past decade, worked with the California Board of Examiners.
Long story short, Otis said it was simply time to get out of California.
“The lot sizes were so repetitive,” she said. “After 25 years of doing the same things in the same areas, it didn’t provide new challenges. Arizona definitely provides that.”
Otis prefers her work to be exciting and collaborative, something she expects to find in Arizona.
“The township has been incredible already,” Otis said. “The planning department and building department have already reached out to welcome me.”
In fact, Otis is one of only two architects in town, making her services something of a rarity to have in Fountain Hills’ own backyard.
“What I love about Fountain Hills is the small town feel,” she continued. “The number of people who have already welcomed me has been unbelievable. And with that comes the focus on community and art here, and I love that as well.”
Looking ahead, Otis said she hopes to stay very busy with local projects.
“The thing I love most [about my job] is the collaboration with my clients, making it their dream project,” she said. “Someone walking in with a lot and ready to build, that’s my favorite kind of project. I love starting from scratch.”
At the same time, Otis said she’s happy to work in established spaces in order to get the most out of what is available, all while creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
“I have a very hands-on approach and I go from conception to completion,” Otis continued. “Not a lot of architects will do that. I take it all the way through. My projects that are under construction, I do a weekly job site meeting and really manage the project all the way until my client or tenant moves in. It’s a more personal approach and much more, I’d say, all inclusive.”
Otis said she’s happy to have potential clients reach out to her via phone, email or drop by the new business to talk one-on-one.
Otis Architecture and Interiors is located at 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite 107. The business can be reached at 480-530-4243 or via email at karen@otisarchitecture.com.
“Where we live and work has a tremendous impact on our well-being,” Otis said. “Certain things in a space really matter. The lighting, the forms; the way you experience a space is vital. To surround yourself with beauty, it really elevates everything.”