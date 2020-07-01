Otis Architecture + Interiors, located at 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains #107, has a new honor under its belt. Karen Otis and her team have been singled out for their work with BUILD’s sixth annual Architecture Awards. Otis Architecture + Interiors received two honors this year including “Most Innovative Architecture Company in the Western USA” and “Best Residential Development Project: Schoelkopf Residence located in Seal Beach, Calif.”
Architects are nominated and voted on by a panel of judges and awardees are noted for their distinguished expertise in their given field, dedication to client service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence, quality, and innovation.
Otis said it is a prestigious honor to be selected by the BUILD annual architecture award judges.
“I am an architect and interior designer because I am passionate about my work and I thoroughly enjoy the collaborative process with my clients and builders,” Otis said. “It is a joy to create unforgettable spaces that affect people every day. To be acknowledged and honored for it is deeply appreciated.”
Otis Architecture + Interiors works on both residential and commercial projects in both Arizona and California. They can be reached at the Fountain Hills office by calling 480-530-4243.