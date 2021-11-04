Otis Architecture + Interiors recently received a couple of awards from Build Magazine, including “Most Innovative Architecture Company” for the Western United States and “Best Residential Development Project” for the Schoelkopf residence, a project in California.
Karen Webb (Otis, until her recent marriage) said she was honored to receive these recognitions.
“I was so excited,” Webb said. “This is probably the biggest of all the awards we’ve received from them…To be singled out, when there are so many architects here in the West, that was quite an honor.”
Webb said the awards are based on the innovative aesthetic of a project, as well as cohesion of design. They also focus on customer service and collaboration with the client.
“It’s really about the creativity, the quality of work and the customer service,” Webb continued. “That’s really what I based my business on for 30 years, so getting recognized for that is fantastic.”
While Otis Architecture still tackles projects in California, Webb said she now operates exclusively out of her Fountain Hills office at 16807 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite 107. The downtown office was opened nearly two years ago and, so far, Webb said business has been good. She’s already taken on many local projects, including the recently renovated Chamber of Commerce building, and brought Leslie Galan on to bolster the team.
“It’s been fantastic,” Webb said. “People have been really welcoming and we’ve had a whole range of projects. Even with the supply shortages everyone has been dealing with, we’ve kept great relationships with our clients and have stayed consistently busy.
“We look forward to even more projects and collaborating with more clients.”
For more information or to contact Webb and her team, visit otisarchitecture.com.