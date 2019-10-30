The Noon Kiwanis Club will conduct a “Nice Things” rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, to conclude its “Tidy Up” fundraising project.
The sale will be held both days from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Kiwanis clubhouse, 16957 E. Kiwanis Drive (south of Fountain Park).
All proceeds will go toward the club’s signature project of purchasing a small zip line as part of playground improvements at Four Peaks Park.
“We recently concluded our collection efforts as part of Tidy Up for Kids in conjunction with Savers,” said club President Keith Junk. “But we pulled aside many nice things that we believe will fetch some nice prices at a rummage sale.
“Many household items and toys and other things are still in their original packaging, never used.
“Come on down and support our project, which will benefit local children.”
The mission of Kiwanis International is “serving the children of the world,” and the local Noon Kiwanis Club this 2019-20 year will be celebrating its 45th anniversary.
“We are proud to have been serving this community for so many decades,” Junk added. “Our Kiwanis club has contributed so much to this community over the years in terms of youth leadership, volunteerism and giving back through service and grants and scholarships.
“Please stop down Friday or Saturday and support our ongoing efforts.”
Information: fhkiwanis.org or visit its Facebook page.