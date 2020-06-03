With a newly rescheduled date for the 2020 Chamber Gala, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced the slate of nominees for the 2020 Chamber Gala Awards. Over the past few months the Chamber had open nominations for community members to nominate business professionals for a variety of award categories that highlight entrepreneurship, customer service, volunteerism and much more. The nominations follow.
Community Volunteer of the Year: Sharron Gryzbowski, Paul Perreault, Debbie Clason and Vicky Derksen.
Teacher of the Year: Mr. Henslin, Fountain Hills High School; Mrs. Cooper, McDowell Mountain Elementary School; Mrs. Violette, Fountain Hills Middle School.
Non-Profit of the Year: EVIT, Four Peaks Rotary, FHUSD Parent Teacher Organization, Fearless Kitty.
Young Professional of the Year: Josh and Karen Logan, Guardian Training & Consulting; Cheryl Ferry, The Lash & Beauty Lounge.
Health Service Award: Fountain Hills Healthy Heartbeats, The Little White Tooth Pediatric Dentistry, Fountain Hills Internal Medicine & Pediatrics.
Customer Service Award: Glenn Roberts, Finishing Touch Body Shop; Kim Robertson, Neighborhood Property Owners Association; Stephanie Lochner, Sami Fine Jewelry; Josh and Karen Logan, Guardian Training & Consulting.
Entrepreneur of the Year: Alice Novotny, Hob Nob Catering’s Homestyle Kitchen; Jeff Stack, Home Watch Neighbor; Veronique Benoit, Consentio.
Business Person of the Year: Larry Webster, Roof King; Matthew Tilden, Finishing Touch Body Shop; Shawn White, Sternfels & White Law.
Voting for the winners opened to members of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce June 1 and will close at 11:55 p.m. on June 26. Members can access the link to vote via the weekly newsletter and can only submit one vote per business. In addition to the awards listed previously, more awards such as Chamber Volunteer of the Year, the Tourism Award, and the Mayor’s Award will also be given to deserving recipients.
The 2020 Chamber Gala will take place on Friday, Aug. 21 at the Fountain Hills Community Center. The event will feature a “Kentucky Derby” Theme and will have a cocktail hour, entertainment, dinner and the awards ceremony portion of the event. To register for a seat at the 2020 Chamber Gala, visit the Chamber’s website at fountainhillschamber.com or call 480-837-1654.
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the 2020 Chamber Gala sponsors for their continued support of their organization and the event. The sponsors include ProSkill Services, ADERO (previously known as Copperwynd Resort & Club) and Euro Pizza Cafe.