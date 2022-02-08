Nominations for the 2022 Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce annual Gala awards ceremony are being accepted through Feb. 28 online via the Chamber’s website, fhchamber.com.
The awards will be presented Friday, April 22, at the annual Chamber Gala. The year’s theme, “Green is the New Black,” is inspired by Earth Day and will give attendees the opportunity to celebrate and dress up in their best semi-formal “green” attire. The event will feature a cocktail hour, entertainment, dinner and awards ceremony.
Participants are encouraged to think about who has made a difference over the past year (2021) in each category, including Businessperson, Entrepreneur, Young Professional, Non-Profit, Teacher, Community Volunteer, Restaurant, Retailer, Financial and Insurance Services, Health Services and Customer Service Professional. Everyone is invited to submit their nominations. Participants can vote for just one or for all 11 categories.
Once nominations close and entries have been reviewed, candidates’ names will be posted for online voting during the month of March.