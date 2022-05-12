Tom Taylor always had a love for all things motorsports. With a father who was a professional racer and Indianapolis 500 photographer, cars were a part of Taylor’s life ever since he could remember.
Taylor opened Noble Automotive Solutions with the idea of providing customers with a consulting and concierge service for anything car related.
“I have some cars [for sale], but what I found is that there’s a lot of people that just need help,” said Taylor, who not only has a rotating inventory of used vehicles and motorcycles on his website, but also an open line of communication for anyone who wants advice or consulting with their car questions.
“One client called me and said, ‘I have a dent in my car, who should I have fix it?’” Taylor followed up with a cheap, medium and high-end option for the customer to choose from and gave her all the information she needed to make an informed decision.
“She was so appreciative,” said Taylor, who gets calls daily about any and all car questions. “I just had a guy walk into my office today who said a retired couple from Mesa living in their RV needed help selling a trailer, BMW, ebikes, kayaks and a truck.”
Taylor said making a personal connection and building trust is paramount to understanding his client’s needs. Besides, it is part of the reason he chose the name of his business.
“Noble is my family name,” said Thomas, who’s ancestors, David and Thomas Noble, served as officers in George Washington’s army during the Revolutionary War. Taylor and his son, David Noble, continue the name with pride, associating the word itself with the lineage of his family.
Before moving to Fountain Hills in 2017 and opening shop in 2020, Taylor worked at Penske’s Lamborghini North Scottsdale Dealership as a brand ambassador in their luxury division. It was there where Taylor learned about the complexities of the industry and built relationships with automotive leaders around the valley.
“What I want to do in Fountain Hills and Rio Verde is meet people in the Community Center and Chamber of Commerce to tell people how I can help them because a lot of people do not want to deal with dealers,” Thomas said, who avoids talking with sales managers at all costs. During his discussion with The Times, Taylor pulled up a text thread with a general manager at a local dealer who is helping him with a transaction for one of his clients.
“I go right around sales and talk to the head honcho,” he said. “The last thing you want from someone selling you one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make is an overabundance of arrogance and not enough knowledge to back up their promises.”
Although his customers hail from around the Valley, Taylor likes to use local vendors to fulfill his customer orders.
“My detailers, tire guys, dent guys and paint guys are here in Fountain Hills,” Taylor said, who has built quality relationships with vendors and mechanics around town. “If someone came to me and said, ‘I want a brand-new Lamborghini,’ or, ‘I want a 10-year-old Volkswagen Jetta for my granddaughter,’ I’ve done both. I know the market and I know where to go.”
Taylor’s latest project is helping a family from Sun City find a small electric vehicle that will fit in their garage next to their golf cart. It is easy to tell he is excited to do the legwork.
“The best part of the job is helping people,” Taylor said. “Building trust is important, but it’s simple if you know the business like I do.”
Noble Automotive Solutions is located at 12032 N. Colony Dr. in Fountain Hills. More information about the business can be found at noblemotorworks.com or by calling 480-269-2274.