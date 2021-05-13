Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health (NOAH), a community health center delivering comprehensive health services to the underserved, has reopened its Cholla Health Center, which serves the Fountain Hills community, after closing due to the pandemic in 2020.
One of nine NOAH Health Centers in Maricopa county, the Cholla Health Center boasts six exam rooms and three medical providers. It is located at 11130 E. Cholla St., Building I, in Scottsdale, just north of E. Shea Blvd. at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
“NOAH prioritized the safety and health of our patients and staff during the most crucial months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wendy Armendariz, CEO of NOAH. “Our resources were centralized, and we transitioned many healthcare appointments to telehealth whenever possible to mitigate spread while continuing to meet the needs of patients. We are excited to re-open our doors at our Cholla Health Center and serve our existing patients and welcome new patients in-person.”
Services at this location include primary care, behavioral health, psychology and community resources. The Cholla Health Center will also provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to patients, as well as other members of the community. NOAH accepts most insurance plans including Medicare, private insurance, AHCCCS, Kids Care, and offers a sliding scale fee for uninsured patients.
Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday for existing and new NOAH patients. Patients can make in-person or telehealth appointments by calling 480-882-4545, or online at NOAHhelps.org.