The Barker Team has announced the addition of a new agent to its team, Nicole Moll.
Moll has been a realtor since 2014. She has worked in a variety of areas such as residential, land and new construction. She is originally from Madison, Wis., and has lived in Arizona since 2019.
Moll said she loves living in Arizona because everything she enjoys about traveling is just a short drive away, including beautiful scenery, wonderful hiking opportunities, unique road trip options and a melting pot of all types of people from around the country.
“We look forward to working with such a talented agent,” Owner of The Barker Team, Rich Barker, said.
According to a press release, Moll brings many talents to the table including her problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. She enjoys sharing her experiences with new agents and the chance to mentor those who are new to the industry.
Moll revels in being a buyer’s agent as she gets the chance to be a part of a homebuyer’s journey and help them achieve their goals.