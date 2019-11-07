Fans of sweet frozen treats once again have a place to satisfy their cravings.
OYO Frozen Yogurt at Plaza Fountainside, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd., suite 7, has re-opened under a new owner, George Bossinakis, formerly of Montreal. He acquired the business in mid-October and already has ideas for expansion.
He plans to franchise a location in Litchfield Park by the end of January or early February. He is looking for a third prime location.
Owning and operating a yogurt business is a first for Bossinakis, whose experience has focused on consulting businesses.
He became familiar with Fountain Hills as a vacation destination. After repeat vacations, Bossinakis said to himself, “Why are we visiting here? Why don’t we live here?”
He eyed the yogurt business that sat idle a few years before negotiations came together last February. He acquired the business last June and moved in August.
The shop offers 14 flavors, including vegan and sugar-free frozen yogurt and soft-serve chocolate, vanilla and twist soft-serve ice cream cones, dishes and sundaes. New are yogurt popsicles and ice cream sandwiches; ice cream cakes will soon be added.
Bossinakis is open to customer recommendations for flavors. He’s thinking about introducing an egg nog flavor for the holidays.
Currently, cotton candy and cookies and cream are the favorite flavors of children. Most popular among adults is custard and cake batter.
Servings are sold by weight in six-ounce containers that can hold three different flavors. Customers pay 64 cents per ounce. Toppings are included in the price.
Bossinakis uses live culture to make his yogurt, relying on culinary knowledge inherited by his mother of Greek ancestry. Live culture results ion creamier, healthier and better flavor, explained Bossinakis.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m., Sunday. Arrangements to stay open later can be arranged.
To reach the business, call 602-910-0329.