Whether you’re looking to clean off the patio or make a vehicle look good as new, Thomas Maffei believes his new business is up to the task. Precision Powerwashing & Mobile Detailing is officially open for business, servicing Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities.
“If you have something that needs to be cleaned – a car, driveway or anything like that – we can get it looking brand new again and back to the way when you first bought it,” Maffei said.
Growing up in New York, Maffei moved to Fountain Hills about 10 years ago. A truck driver by trade, he said power washing and detailing was something he had an interest in, started doing on the side and then grew it into his new business.
“It pretty much started from nothing and I just went for it,” Maffei said. “I’ve been doing this for about six months and it has been going pretty good so far.”
Maffei said he’s found most of his business in Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas but, as a mobile business, he can take his trade pretty much wherever he is needed.
Maffei said the best part of his job is the process itself, offering results you can instantly see and enjoy.
“I like the process of cleaning,” Maffei said. “Comparing the before and after, that’s the best part.”
Maffei said he’s tackled a few big projects at this point but, even with his most challenging vehicles, he was able to get the job done.
“A lot of [my customers] can’t believe that it’s the same car,” he said. “You don’t recognize all of the grime and stuff that can get underneath surfaces, into the carpet or build up on the leather until it’s been properly cleaned.”
Maffei has all of the tools and materials needed for auto cleaning and detailing, as well as a pressure washer in case the job calls for a bit of extra work. The pressure washer is also applied when he’s sprucing up a customer’s driveway or tackling a local restaurant’s patio.
All jobs require a free visual estimate, either in person or via pictures. The cost of a job varies by size and services requested, but include everything from interior and exterior cleaning/detailing to pet hair removal, engine bay degreasing, glass spot removal, etc. Maffei also tackles vehicles like jet skis and ATVs, as well as campers, boats, horse trailers, driveways, patios, home exteriors and the like. Active duty and retired veterans also receive a 20 percent discount.
Those looking for more information or comparison photos from previous jobs can find Precision’s Facebook page by searching on the social media site for “Precision Powerwashing & Mobile Detailing.” Maffei can be reached at 607-221-5027.
When asked who should give him a call, Maffei smiled and said, “anyone who has a dirty car and doesn’t want to clean it.”