In response to community feedback and to improve the downtown area, the Town of Fountain Hills installed new banners along the Avenue of the Fountains.
“The new banners were created as a call to action – Play.Dine.Stay and includes photos of what residents, businesses and visitors can experience in Fountain Hills,” town economic development director Amanda Jacobs said.
The cost of the new banner project amounted to $10,012.12 which included 54 double-sided banners. More banners were ordered in case of weather damage.
The designs were a joint effort by Amanda Jacobs and Community Relations Director, Bo Larsen, who sent a survey to town businesses to gain feedback on design ideas and options. The banners are planned to be up through the festival season this year.