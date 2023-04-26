A new allergy and immunology clinic has entered the Fountain Hills businesses community located in the office suites of E. Palisades Boulevard where Thomas J. William, PA-C, will run his new practice, Elite Allergy and Asthma Clinic.
Most recently affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, William has been in practice since 1986. A 27-year resident of Fountain Hills with his wife and two sons, William is eager to nix his commute and bring a local allergy clinic to the people of Fountain Hills.
“It fills a service and void in this town that I think is important because allergies affect one out of every five people,” William said, who earned his PA degree from the University of Detroit Mercy.
Rather than administering the traditional allergy shots, William uses sublingual immunotherapy or under-the-tongue allergy drops.
“We take the same raw ingredients that are used in shots but just put it in a dropper form,” William added. “These drops have been used by allergists [and] by the rest of the world since the 1960s and are recognized as the ‘gold standard’ for the treatment of allergy-caused conditions including Hay Fever, [Eczema] and Asthma.”
According to William, the sublingual application compared to the traditional allergy shots increases the success rate of eliminating allergies from 60% to 90%. Furthermore, rather than getting allergy shots twice a week, William says he sees his patients only five times a year.
“My patients just take them at home. They work very fast, usually within a few weeks instead of nine to 12 months, because it takes nine to 12 months for shots to work.”
William says that he is in the process of becoming credentialed with insurance companies, so as it stands, Elite Allergy and Asthma Clinic is on a cash-pay basis until further notice. Given the success of the under-the-tongue allergy drops, William is offering a 100% money-back guarantee for any patient that has not seen a significant improvement in symptoms within six months of treatment.
William considers himself the third medical professional in the nation to offer allergy drops to patients and has been the acting team allergist for a major professional sports team in the valley since 2013, saying his players have consistently had notable improvements in their athletic performance by eliminating their symptoms of chronic fatigue and “brain fog.”
Dust, air pollution and mold are all common allergens that affect Arizona residents, but with a year-round growing season in Arizona, plants and trees are major pollen-producers for those with allergies, especially in the springtime and after a wet winter when pollen counts are at their highest. William points to increased irrigation and non-indigenous plants across the state as the culprits to high allergens in Arizona.
“You look around and it’s not just rocks and [cacti] anymore. Now there’s trees and grass and golf courses,” he said. “It’s converted what was a good place for people with allergies and asthma in the sixties and fifties into a worst-case scenario.”
More specifically, William says olive trees are common culprits for allergies. In fact, within the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, planting pollen-producing olive and mulberry trees is banned in Apache Junction, Buckeye, Chandler, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix and Youngtown because of their large amounts of allergenic, airborne pollens.
“It was just making it inhospitable for people and putting them in hospitals,” William said. “So, the doctors got together and said, ‘No, we can’t do this anymore. This ain’t working out.’”
William notes that under-the-tongue droppers are safe for adults, children and infants because they don’t cause anaphylaxis, offering his patients 24/7 access for questions and concerns and providing same-day appointments to those who inquire about the allergy droppers.
“It’s kind of like a legal performance-enhancing drug,” William said. “It’s really virtually unknown still, but it’s massively effective.”