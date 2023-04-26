Elite Allergist.JPG

A new allergy and immunology clinic has entered the Fountain Hills businesses community located in the office suites of E. Palisades Boulevard where Thomas J. William, PA-C, will run his new practice, Elite Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

Most recently affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, William has been in practice since 1986. A 27-year resident of Fountain Hills with his wife and two sons, William is eager to nix his commute and bring a local allergy clinic to the people of Fountain Hills.