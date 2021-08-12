Fountain Hills resident Matthew Krause has been named 2021 chairperson for the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP) Arizona’s Developing Leaders’ Steering Committee.
The Steering Committee is the spearhead and leadership of the entire Arizona Chapter of NAIOP’s Developing Leaders (DL) program. NAIOP’s Developing Leaders is an exclusive program geared specifically for commercial real estate professionals aged 35 and under. The program was designed to help launch “careers forward” by offering the tools and contacts to propel individuals to the next level and their full potential.
Krause is the Marketing Director and Financial Manager of Krause – Architecture & Interiors, an architectural and interior design firm. He has been a member of NAIOP and DL for more than seven years, serving on numerous committees and in several volunteer positions.
As the chairperson in his final year with the DLs, Krause said he leads a team of committed, extremely talented and dedicated individuals all focused on the advancement and development of its members.
“Coming off of the pandemic and lockdowns of last year and moving forward, it is imperative that we safely bring back in-person services and programs while continuing our wonderful virtual events,” Krause said. “Our Steering Committee members are volunteer leaders. Each committee member donates their time to better our community and the DL program. We are working diligently to open up our events and held off releasing this announcement to focus on reviving our outstanding programs. We are now happy to announce that the remainder of the year is packed full of our wonderful events our DLs know and love.
“A very special thank you and shout out to Michael Strittmatter of Cushman & Wakefield (last year’s Chairperson) for his tireless and inventive solutions during unprecedented times.”