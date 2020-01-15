According to Patricia Pines, there is a strong connection between oral and physical health.
At her home business, Muscles in Harmony, she offers orofacial myofunctional treatment sessions to address the body’s needs that begin in the mouth.
According to her website, Pines works with her patients to treat tongue-tie and other oral disorders, as well as manage the discomfort these conditions cause.
Muscles in Harmony welcomes patients across all age groups in an effort to treat a myriad of conditions and help them attain holistic health and enhance their quality of life.
So what, exactly, does Muscles in Harmony do? For children, Pines works on everything from open mouth posture and digit sucking to speech disturbances, tongue thrust and lip concerns. In adults, her patients need to address everything from facial paralysis and headaches to abnormal oral habits, snoring, mouth breathing and tongue atrophy.
Pines is a licensed dental hygienist and laser-trained hygienist. She’s also an infection prevention specialist and certified orofacial myofunctional therapist.
“I work with the muscles of the face and the mouth to balance them and keep them in harmony,” Pines explained. “From people with tongue issues to swallowing issues, I work with those muscles we typically don’t exercise. So it’s oral therapy for the mouth.”
Pines said she’s a “lifer” when it comes to her career, serving as an oral hygienist for more than four decades.
She noted that the precise work takes a toll on the hands, which is why she elected to shift her profession several years ago.
“I hung up my scalers, but I still needed that patient contact,” she explained. “So I went back for more education in myofunctional therapy, which is what I do now.”
From Chicago, Pines said her children are actually why she and her husband relocated to Fountain Hills.
“My husband was retiring and our kids went to ASU,” she said. “We fell in love with Fountain Hills, so we’ve been here for about 16 years now.”
Anniversary
This year marks the fifth anniversary for Muscles in Harmony, which Pines will celebrate at a Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting anniversary event on Thursday, Jan. 23. Pines will be available at the event to speak and answer questions about her profession. All are invited to the Chamber office, 16837 E. Palisades Blvd., for the event starting at 5 p.m.
Pines said it has been “exciting” to operate her business for the past five years, with patients ranging from three days old on up to 89 years.
She’s written a book on tongue tie, called “Please Release Me – The Tethered Oral Tissue Puzzle,” which can be purchased at musclesinharmony.com.
Pines’ work is frequently an evaluation, where she determines the root of an issue before referring a patient to the appropriate doctor. She also works with those patients on appropriate exercises before and after possible procedures.
“There are so many benefits to myofunctional therapy and people just don’t realize it, from kids to adults,” she said. “I’m kind of like a detective. I see kids with stomach problems or bed wetting, for example, and the issue lies in the mouth. Sleep apnea, stroke victims, headaches; all things that myofunctional therapy can help address.”
Pines said her experience, especially 40-plus years in the field, sets her apart from the pack.
“A lot of patients don’t see the connection between the mouth and the body,” Pines said. “But think about it; everything starts in the mouth…I work with other professionals so we can get down to the nitty-gritty of what’s really going on with our patients. I work to find the ‘why.’”
For more information about Pines, Muscles in Harmony and services offered, visit musclesinharmony.com. Pines can also be reached at 480-442-1590 to set up an appointment, or through email at info@musclesinharmony.com.