Collector and classic car enthusiasts in Fountain Hills will soon have an exclusive location to keep their special vehicles and enjoy the company of likeminded motor buffs.
Vern Haugen has begun construction on the Motor Vault – Luxury Garage Suites located on Desert Vista in Fountain Hills. The location was formerly occupied by the first medical facility in the community, which has been demolished to make way for the new garage.
Haugen said he and three friends, including Chip Beck, head of Ford GT Forum, have teamed up to build two of the Motor Vault garages, the second located in Deer Valley. All are long-time Arizona residents.
“I have known all of them since I was a teenager,” Haugen said. “And we have done past deals together. We are all auto enthusiasts. “Chip had a lot of input to the function and design to be safe and friendly for supercars.”
Those special designs include leveling the site to remove steep angles where the front spoilers might scrape, and a wash area with soft and deionized water for spotless cleaning.
There are 30 individual garage stalls within a total of 46,102 square feet, with sizes ranging from 1,032 to 2,176 square feet with most approximately 1,500 square feet. The stalls are 19 feet in height with 14-foot high and 16-foot to 18-foot-wide electric access doors.
To add to a private club atmosphere the Motor Vault will include a 1,200 square-foot clubhouse area with rooftop patio overlooking the park across the street.
Secure, private and convenient the Motor Vault aims to offer a space solution for all different kinds of “toys” besides autos. Owners of RVs, trucks, motorcycles, boats and jet skis will find a storage solution at Motor Vault.
“This is perfect for someone downsizing homes, who has run out of garage space, or one just looking for a place to call their own,” Haugen said.
Members can customize the space to make it their own – turning it into a “man cave.”
“The uses and benefits are endless,” Haugen told an interviewer for Highline Autos. “Owners deserve to have a place for their toys, and we can help [with] that.”
Ownership includes access to common area as well as the members-only clubhouse.
Standard features for the units include:
*24/7 owner access
*Gated security
*Video security
*Luxury clubhouse
*Climate control
*Plumbing in all units
*Insulated walls/ceilings
*50-amp RV outlet
*120V receptacles
*LED lighting
*Individual electric meter
*TV and internet prewired
*Common restrooms
*Quality-controlled CC&Rs
The Motor Vault is projected to be ready to occupy in the summer of 2022. Reservations are being taken. Visit motor-vault.com for additional information.