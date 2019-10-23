J. Mackay Home, a home furnishings and accessories store, is approaching it first anniversary in business.
Penny Blackledge and her daughter, Nicole Jasmer, operate the boutique store at 16742 E. Parkview Ave., suite 2. The showroom is divided into small vignettes to showcase furniture and accessories.
The business opened last Dec. 1. The name of the business came from Jasmer’s son, Jackson Mackay, now three years old. She is expecting a daughter within a few months.
“We’re here for you so you don’t have to go to Scottsdale,” Jasmer said. “We can furnish an entire house, top to bottom.”
Whether browsing for new furniture or desiring to refresh an existing room, the women said they strive to be a “one stop shop.”
“People who discover us are pleasantly surprised on what we have to offer,” said Blackledge. “First they think we’re consignment. When they find out we’re not, the wheels start turning and they realize that they can ask for a specific item.”
Furniture shipments will arrive between four and six weeks. Accessories ship as soon as two or three days.
Small, one-of-a-kind gift items such as glasses, clocks, candles and ceramic objects are popular sellers. They also provide custom window coverings.
They have worked together for 10 years in residential real estate, starting in southern California. Blackledge said she operated a residential design and styling business in the Beverly Hills and Santa Monica area, plus a few clients in Australia.
Jasmer worked in residential and commercial property real estate and mortgage funding before the 2008 crash.
“We both were at a point where we were burned out on what we were doing, so we made a little bit of a switch,” she added.
Blackledge acquired her real estate license while Jasmer pursued design.
“It seemed like the right time for us to get refreshed,” said Jasmer.
Once married and awaiting the birth of her first child, she and her husband, Beau, decided that they did not want to raise a family in southern California. He had golfed in SunRidge Canyon and thought Fountain Hills was an ideal small town location to raise a young family. They moved to town in 2013, with Blackledge following to live close to her grandchild.
The business also provides home staging to builders, Realtors and homeowners.
Store hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sundays and Mondays are reserved for appointments. Hours will be extended during the holidays.
The business can be contacted by email, j.mackayaz@gmail.com, or 310-424-0036.