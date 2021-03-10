MorningStar Senior Living in Fountain Hills has found a way to help early-stage dementia patients stay sharp.
The new program, called “Wayfinders,” offers daily programs designed to help residents transition to memory care.
“The participants do something meaningful every day,” said Deb Carmachel, director of community relations at MorningStar. “We have a number of activities for the participants, ranging from outings to classes and interactive events.”
A favorite activity is the “Letters of Love” program, which gives participants a chance to keep in touch with friends and family through letter writing.
“Everyone loves getting handwritten letters,” Carmachel said. “And this is a very social activity that keeps people engaged.”
Wayfinders has a waiting list. The program is limited to eight to 10 participants. The cost is $750 per month for the seven-days a week program.
“We have really had success with the program,” Carmachel commented. “People who are in the program are happier and more engaged than they were before joining.”
MorningStar describes Wayfinders as a “transitional program for assisted living residents who are mildly struggling with dementia to the degree it is compromising mood, ease of socialization and quality of life.”
The program is run by Jessica Comly, who has worked in senior living situations in the past.
“Everyone loves Jessica,” Carmachel said. “She is a young woman, but she is so bubbly and giggly and positive. She has made the program a really fun experience for everyone.”
For more information on the Wayfinders and MorningStar Senior Living, visit morningstarseniorliving.com and enter Fountain Hills.