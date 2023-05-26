morningstar 1.jpg

The staff at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care has been putting Fountain Hills on the map when it comes to award-winning senior-living care, as they have achieved two awards in the last few months.

In March, the senior care facility earned Morningstar’s Community of the Year award based on 15 critical senior-care criteria including family and staff surveys, clinical areas, education and more. Not one month later, MorningStar of Fountain Hills’ Executive Director Laura Olson was presented with the Outstanding Executive Director of the Year award, which is presented annually to one leader throughout the company who exemplifies outstanding service to their families, residents and team members.