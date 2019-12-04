Former Mayor Sharon Morgan said she may return to work part-time at the Chamber of Commerce after a recent major health diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
“I don’t feel bad,” Morgan said last week. She is the Chamber’s events planner, specifically organizing the two Chamber-sponsored annual arts festivals.
“I hope to be at the Stroll,” said Morgan. “I might even arrive with Santa on the fire truck.”
Morgan has been a visible presence at the Thanksgiving Day parade and the annual Stroll in the Glow.
A lack of appetite and energy led Morgan to see a doctor, followed by tests and hospitalization after the Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts in mid-November.
“It is what it is,” said Morgan. A decision to proceed with any treatment has not yet been determined. “I’m dealing with it day by day. What I need is hugs and prayers.”
Notes of encouragement can be addressed to her at 16525 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Unit 205.