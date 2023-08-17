The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, a AAA Four Diamond Property with an array of eating establishments, has announced that Ember, its flagship fine dining restaurant, has been awarded a 2023 Recommendation Badge by Restaurant Guru.
A popular foodie website with more than 30 million monthly users, Restaurant Guru’s Recommendation Badge is granted based on customer reviews across Google, Yelp, Foursquare, TripAdvisor and other popular platforms.
“This has been a banner year for Ember, thanks to the hard work of Property Executive Chef Richard Pelz, Sous Chef Austin Irvan, Fine Dining General Manager Brent Rumph, and their exceptional team of culinary and service professionals,” said Zac Gallo, executive director of Food and Beverage for the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. “Just last month, we were given the prestigious Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence for the third year in a row, and earlier this year, we received our second annual OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award.
“We’re honored to have received so many industry acknowledgements since Ember opened in October 2020, and pledge to continue creating memorable, delicious dining experiences for our guests.”