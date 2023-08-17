Ember

Ember restaurant at We-Ko-Pa Casino. (Photo submitted by We-Ko-Pa Resort)

The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, a AAA Four Diamond Property with an array of eating establishments, has announced that Ember, its flagship fine dining restaurant, has been awarded a 2023 Recommendation Badge by Restaurant Guru.

A popular foodie website with more than 30 million monthly users, Restaurant Guru’s Recommendation Badge is granted based on customer reviews across Google, Yelp, Foursquare, TripAdvisor and other popular platforms.