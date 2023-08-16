Before Michael J. Maroon began his financial services career, he was a pastor for the largest United Methodist church in the U.S. – the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan. As a young man freshly graduated from his Master of Divinity, Maroon was equal parts pastor, coach, counselor and educator.
“As a pastor dealing with people’s most intimate, and in many cases, terrible moments in life, it really prepared me to just have real candid relationships with my clients,” Maroon said, who, along with other tasks, oversaw the church’s financial coaching ministry following the Great Recession in 2008, providing assistance and creating action plans to get people where they needed to be financially.
Today, Maroon is a wealth advisor for Raymond James and the co-founder of SilverTree Wealth Partners (STWP), who admits his job isn’t all that different from what he did some 15 years ago.
“We’re creating plans for people to get where they want or need to be and hold them accountable to getting to that place,” he said.
This summer marks two years since Maroon established STWP in Fountain Hills, from which a network of 22 advisors works in four states under the SilverTree collective. According to the Phoenix Business Journal, SilverTree is the 16th largest advisor firm within the Phoenix metro area, managing approximately $1.3 billion under care. Maroon currently manages just over 100 clients with about $120 million under care. The company’s bread and butter is retirement planning, Maroon said, with a strong eye toward tax efficiency. His primary clientele are business owners, physicians and retirees who want to take the stress out of money management.
“I’m passionate about this so that [my clients] can be passionate about what they’re focused on,” he said. “Whether it’s being a physician or traveling or spending time with their friends and family, I want to take this off their plate so that they can focus on what they love doing.”
In response to current market conditions, Maroon said companies are not growing at a pace that would justify a 20% rise in the stock market, adding that some growth seems artificial.
“There is a ‘fear of missing out’ component,’” Maroon said. “We’re trying to dodge the fad FOMO investments right now and really stick with fundamentals that we feel are justified.”
Maroon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a Master of Divinity from Saint Paul School of Theology.
After moving to Fountain Hills with his family in 2013, He quickly became a community supporter, formerly chairing and now serving as a board member for the Fountain Hills Sanitary District and helping reboot the Fountain Hills Community Foundation. Maroon has three children with his wife, Becca, all of whom are enrolled in the Fountain Hills Unified School District.
“We made a very intentional decision that if we’re going to make our life here, we’re going to be part of the district, we’re going to shop at the local shops, we’re going to be involved in the town’s comings and goings and we’re going to go all in for Fountain Hills,” he said. “In this town, you really feel like you can get involved and have a voice and make a change.”
SilverTree Wealth Partners, a branch office of Raymond James, is located at 17100 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 100. For more information, call 480-867-6696 or visit the website at silvertreewealthpartners.com.
