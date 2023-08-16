Michael J. Maroon

Michael J. Maroon, AAMS, is a wealth advisor for Raymond James and co-founder of SilverTree Wealth Partners. (Submitted photo)

Before Michael J. Maroon began his financial services career, he was a pastor for the largest United Methodist church in the U.S. – the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan. As a young man freshly graduated from his Master of Divinity, Maroon was equal parts pastor, coach, counselor and educator.

“As a pastor dealing with people’s most intimate, and in many cases, terrible moments in life, it really prepared me to just have real candid relationships with my clients,” Maroon said, who, along with other tasks, oversaw the church’s financial coaching ministry following the Great Recession in 2008, providing assistance and creating action plans to get people where they needed to be financially.