Fountain Hills resident Melinda Stanton is celebrating her 40th year in the real estate business, with all four decades of that time spent right here in the community.
Stanton’s parents moved the family to Fountain Hills in 1973.
“They say we were one of the first 60 families here in Fountain Hills,” Stanton said, thinking back over how the town has evolved in that time. “With anything, the changes in town have been good and bad, but has made it the best place in the world to live and, for me, to work. I feel very blessed.”
In the late ‘70s, Stanton was working at the Silver Stein tending bar. She said that experience of chatting up the locals led her to a new career.
“Dave and Marti Dawkins – one of the first real estate brokers in Fountain Hills – convinced me that I should become an agent because of my ease of talking with people,” Stanton said. “It was great timing because, back in the late 70s, I pretty much knew everyone in town!”
Along with the town, Stanton has seen the real estate business change quite a bit over the past 40 years. She said the changes in technology alone are staggering, noting that cell phones, faxes and lockboxes were not a thing when she was starting out.
“It really was a more personal business then, which in a way was better” Stanton said. “We met and talked with our clients face to face for the most part, versus today where so much of our business is done via text, email, e-signing, etc.”
Stanton said that technology has made the real estate business easier over the years, but more impersonal.
“And the personal connection has always been the best part for me,” she added. “I love meeting new people and getting to know them. So I always do my best to keep that part alive.”
Rather than hopping from city to city, Stanton said she has been working in Fountain Hills for her entire career. The first 30 years of her business was in partnership with Diane Janisch, who retired six years ago. Stanton said she had a fantastic time working alongside Janisch.
Stanton said she offers a personal touch with her clients, which is why she believes she has been successful.
“When my clients hire me, they work with me; no one else,” she said. “I handle every transaction from beginning to end.”
Stanton said about 98 percent of her transactions each year are here in Fountain Hills.
“I truly believe no one knows Fountain Hills better,” she said.
Another reason Stanton said she has enjoyed her long-running career in real estate is the community of colleagues she finds herself in.
“We have a great group of realtors in this town who work together for the benefit of our clients,” Stanton said. “We all know each other; it’s that small town atmosphere. I don’t think the larger cities have the same camaraderie. When I work with agents outside of Fountain Hills, they comment on how refreshing it is to do business here.”
It hasn’t been an entirely smooth road, though. Stanton notes that real estate has its own set of obstacles, including everything from market conditions to changes within the industry that she needs to keep up with.
“Making it through the last recession was particularly challenging, but we just kept right on working and helping as many people as we could,” Stanton said. “And because we kept going and didn’t stop, like so many did, we set records on our numbers during that time.”
Looking back, Stanton said that her greatest success is not just having grown with the town of Fountain Hills, but also introducing the town to so many others.
“[I] have helped so many clients discover Fountain Hills who have become friends,” Stanton said, noting that she’s also proud of the friendship and mutual respect she has with her fellow agents. “The bottom line for me, though, is always doing what is best for my clients.”
After 40 years in real estate, Stanton isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.
“What keeps me going after all this time is a saying from my coach that I look at every day. ‘Someone is going to buy or sell a home today. It’s my job to go find them.’ My plans are to keep working as long as I can. I really love what I do!”
Melinda Stanton can be reached at 480-688-9191 or via email at melinda.diane@realtor.com.