4C Medical Group, part of OptumCare, is hosting a meet and greet event on April 22 at the Fountain Hills clinic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This event is planned with the intent of giving patients in the community an opportunity to learn more about their overall wellness, interact with the new providers and get to know those in the community who want to keep patients feeling their best and healthy, according to the event announcement.
Clinic staff and physicians, as well as community vendors including A Plus Home Health, Homestead Hospice, Golden Hearts Homecare, Traditions Health and United Hospice, among others, will be in attendance. The event will include light refreshments, community vendors, live entertainment by Bart Ventura, who will be performing Frank Sinatra hits, giveaways and raffles.
4C is located at 16838 E. Palisades Blvd., #C-152. The event will be held outside the clinic. To register, call 1-866-610-4837. Masks are required to attend.