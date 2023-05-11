telehealth.jpeg

The Fountain Hills 24/7 Emergency Room and Medical Center marks two years since it opened its doors with the addition of a new service for community residents. Telehealth services will be available as of Monday, May 22.

In the two years since the facility on Saguaro Boulevard at Trevino Drive has opened with the ER, urgent care and primary care facilities, they have served approximately 10,000 patients, children and adults, through the three departments.