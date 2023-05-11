The Fountain Hills 24/7 Emergency Room and Medical Center marks two years since it opened its doors with the addition of a new service for community residents. Telehealth services will be available as of Monday, May 22.
In the two years since the facility on Saguaro Boulevard at Trevino Drive has opened with the ER, urgent care and primary care facilities, they have served approximately 10,000 patients, children and adults, through the three departments.
“Keeping residents and the community healthy has always been and remains a top priority at Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center (FHMC),” according to a press release from FHMC. “As the local medical facility continuously strives to provide quality care and support, they are announcing that FHMC will be offering telehealth services.”
The initial hours for telehealth are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The goal is to expand the availability over time to offer the telehealth services seven days a week.
Telehealth enables patients to remotely connect with physicians for healthcare services and information by phone, tablet or computer. Utilizing user-friendly HIPAA-compliant communications technology, this service will allow patients to speak with a doctor just as they would during an in-person consultation, all in real time and from the comfort of their own home, office or anywhere the patient may be.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this service in order to make health care access easier for people in our community who have limited ability to move, time or transportation or are not able to get out of work in a timely manner for an office visit,” said Dr. Meka Ezeume, CEO of FHMC.
Advantages for those using the FHMC Telehealth services include the following:
*Obtain a specific or general diagnosis.
*Receive a prescription for a diagnosed condition, if appropriate.
*Should the patient need to be seen in the emergency room on the same day as the telehealth visit, the cost of the telehealth visit will be deducted from the patient’s responsibility for the ER visit.
Each telehealth visit will cost $65. The service is initially cash pay only, however, insurance will be accepted at a later date to be announces. The service is for Arizona residents only. Patients can access telehealth services via a link on the website, fhmcaz.com.