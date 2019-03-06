So you want longer lashes without applying mascara, or false lashes?
The current popular makeup trend, lash extensions, has resulted in expanded business at The Lash and Beauty Lounge, 16748 E. Parkview Ave., suite E.
“It makes your daily routine easier,” said owner Cheryl Strat. “You look more put together and can go out without mascara.”
Extensions take mascara smudges, clumps, and flakes totally out of the makeup equation.
Strat opened the business two years ago, moving from Massachusetts to Arizona.
Since opening, lash extensions have become more commonplace. Strat has hired two estheticians, Angie Tristan and Rachel Sartin, to handle the increase in clients.
Also, the salon extended business hours to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
A full set of eyelash extensions costs $100 and lasts up to three weeks, when a fill may be required.
The business also provides lash lifts and tints; eyebrow tints, microneedling and dermaplaning.
To make an appointment, call 602-399-5822.