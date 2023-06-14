Loving Family Dental.jpg

Drs. Tim and Lisa Loving welcome Dr. Jonathan Keller to the Loving Family Dental team in Fountain Hills. Dr. Keller joins the practice with more than 30 years of clinical experience and a passion for dentistry.

“Changing the way people feel about themselves has always been a great passion of mine. What better way to start than with your smile?” Keller said. “With more than 30 years of private practice, I have treated all kinds of patients, from the simplest of restorations to the most complex, full mouth restorations. My love for dentistry continues to grow and it shows in the quality of care I give to my patients.”