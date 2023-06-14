Drs. Tim and Lisa Loving welcome Dr. Jonathan Keller to the Loving Family Dental team in Fountain Hills. Dr. Keller joins the practice with more than 30 years of clinical experience and a passion for dentistry.
“Changing the way people feel about themselves has always been a great passion of mine. What better way to start than with your smile?” Keller said. “With more than 30 years of private practice, I have treated all kinds of patients, from the simplest of restorations to the most complex, full mouth restorations. My love for dentistry continues to grow and it shows in the quality of care I give to my patients.”
Keller was born and raised in Branford, Conn., He attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., and graduated with a B.S. in biology in 1987. During his college years, he played two
years of varsity football and four years of varsity baseball. He was also very active in his college fraternity.
After college, Keller did clinical research for one year at Yale University School of Medicine. He attended The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and graduated with a doctorate degree in dental medicine in 1992.
Keller completed a one-year general practice residency at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown following dental school where he remained on staff as a clinical instructor in the dental clinic of Sacred Heart for 12 years before moving to Arizona. Keller has owned and operated two dental practices for more than 15 years.
“Drs. Tim and Lisa’s patient schedules remain unchanged with the addition of Dr. Keller,” a press release read. “The Loving team looks forward to growing with the dental needs of the community.”
When Keller is not working, he can be found out on the green or rooting for his favorite sports teams, the Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees. Keller enjoys traveling, riding his bike and taking photographs.
Loving Family Dental is located at 16838 E. Palisades Blvd., Bldg. A, Suite 111. It is open Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To make an appointment, visit lovingfamilydental.com or call 480-836-7600.