Lookout Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Owners Mark and Susie Golub moved to the Valley from Ohio in 2005. They founded Lookout Home Watch to provide a sense of security and peace of mind for the absentee homeowner.
Prior to establishing Lookout Home Watch, Mark served in the U.S. Navy, was the owner and operator of an automotive parts supply business for 35 years, and he was a licensed real estate appraiser. He has many skills, including the ability to perform minor home repairs. Susie has been a pre-school teacher and an interior decorator. Both Susie and Mark are volunteer Scottsdale Ambassadors, offering information to tourists in Old Town Scottsdale.
Mark and Susie say that Lookout Home Watch is their only business, so they are totally committed to their clients. They said they have old-school values and are dedicated to the highest standard of professional service.
Lookout Home Watch serves Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley. The business can be reached at 602-350-4499 or mgolub1@cox.net. Learn more from their website at lookouthomewatcher.com.