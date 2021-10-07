The goal of Artisan Aesthetics and Wellness is to help clients feel and look better from the inside out.
The newly opened facility at 16853 E. Palisades Blvd. reflects its mission upon entering the building. Serene colors, quiet music, a feeling of caring surrounds you as you walk in the door.
Greeted by co-owner Jordan White, Sarah Munsey, aesthetic nurse injector and Jeanne Popatia, office manager, clients are made to feel at ease.
All three of the principals in Fountain Hills have medical training with at least an RN or higher. White is a former flight nurse, while Munsey served as a burn nurse. Popatia works at Artisan Aesthetics and Wellness, as well as parttime as a flight paramedic. Phil Schafer, also a flight nurse and emergency room nurse, is co-owner of the business.
They also have extensive training in aesthetics, injections, hormone replacement therapy and mental health care.
“We offer an all-inclusive package for the whole body,” White said. “But we start simple at first and attack care from all directions and all angles.”
The space Artistic Aesthetics is in feels safe and inviting. There are rooms for different procedures. Services include laser hair removal, tattoo removal as well as vascular and pigment lesion removal.
Botox, fillers and Kybella help with aging signs are available, along with microneedling, facials and other laser work.
“We are all about patient comfort,” Munsey said. “We want people to come in for work and leave feeling great about themselves.”
While aesthetic enhancement results in feeling better about oneself, according to the website, “Our goal is to operate from a place of integrity with a true love for the craft and the incredible outcomes it produces for patients.”
White said people are welcome to stop by the facility to see what is offered.
“It is really important to us to get to know people here,” he said. “Sarah and I both grew up in small towns in Virginia. Fountain Hills has the feel we love. We look forward to learning more about the town and giving back as we go along.”
Artisan Aesthetics has three facilities. The other two are in Gilbert and Prescott. Fountain Hills was selected as the third location and opened in June. The business is just over two years old.
Artisan Aesthetics and Wellness is open six days a week. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 to 11 a.m., then appointments are taken for the rest of the day Monday through Friday. Saturdays are by appointment only.
Appointments may be made online at artisanaesthetics.com, or by calling 480-648-0226.