Dr. Stacey Laskis of Parkview Dentistry was named to Phoenix Magazine’s “Top Dentist 2019-18” list.
“Top Dentists” is an annual survey of thousands of dental providers in the Greater Phoenix area dentists.
Laskis was selected as both a top general and cosmetic dentist. The survey asks dentists to recommend the names of three dentists whom they deem the best in each of specialties. The winners were determined purely based in the number of votes they receive, according to the magazine’s guidelines.
Laskis began working at Parkview Dentistry in August 2016. She acquired the dental practice in October after the passing of Dr. Verne Willard.
The office is located at 13014 N. Saguaro Blvd., suite 203. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 480-836-1551. The website is fountainhillsdentist.com.
She grew up in Ontario, Canada, and studied neuroscience at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Her passion about dentistry meant receiving the best education possible. She applied to and was accepted at New York University College of Dentistry, the third oldest and the largest dental school in the United States.
While at NYU, she studied at the Larry Rosenthal Institute for Aesthetic Dentistry, the nation’s first comprehensive program in an academic dental center to train dentists in the field of aesthetic dentistry.
She treated many patients while working in the university’s dental clinic, including some with complex medical histories. She received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for providing superior performance in comprehensive oral care.
Her class was the first to have university-based instruction on Invisalign, and she became an Invisalign Preferred Provider. She is one of two dentists in Fountain Hills to offer the service and the only provider for digital dentures, AvaDent.
Laskis offers no-drill fillings. She and her staff are trained to assist young children and patients with dental anxiety.
She founded a private practice, Parkview Dental of Westfield before joining her family in Arizona in 2013.