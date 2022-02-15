WaFd Bank in Fountain Hills, 16600 E. Avenue of the Fountains, has announced it will close for business at 2 p.m. on April 27.
All local accounts will transfer to the Spectrum WaFd branch located at 6720 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 111, approximately 16 miles from the Fountain Hills branch. The Spectrum branch may be reached at 480-374-6800. The Spectrum branch offers a 24-hour walk-up ATM, drive-up ATM, drive-up window and night drop box.
For additional information concerning WaFd Bank, nearby branches and services, visit wafdbank.com.