Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.