Local Real Estate agent Kelly Smith of MCO Realty has been selected to be the co-host of a new real estate TV series, “Negotiators Luxe.” The show is a spinoff of the real estate program, “The Negotiators,” produced by Florida-based video streaming platform, Reveel Entertainment.

According to a press release, “Negotiators Luxe” is an original series that features influential real estate agents highlighting the people, places and properties that make each city unique. In each episode, viewers go behind the scenes of local real estate negotiations and discover the hidden gems in communities from coast to coast.