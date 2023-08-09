Local Real Estate agent Kelly Smith of MCO Realty has been selected to be the co-host of a new real estate TV series, “Negotiators Luxe.” The show is a spinoff of the real estate program, “The Negotiators,” produced by Florida-based video streaming platform, Reveel Entertainment.
According to a press release, “Negotiators Luxe” is an original series that features influential real estate agents highlighting the people, places and properties that make each city unique. In each episode, viewers go behind the scenes of local real estate negotiations and discover the hidden gems in communities from coast to coast.
According to the release, Smith is one of a handful of agents in the country to be selected to host the TV show.
“I look forward to the opportunity to showcase all the people, places and properties that make Phoenix truly special,” Smith said. “I hope the viewers don’t just see this as an opportunity for me but an opportunity for our entire community to connect and shine on a worldwide stage.”
Luxe agents, including Smith, were handpicked to join the show because of their expertise and success in their local market. Each episode highlights the unique attitude and work ethic that drove the agent to become one of the best-performing agents in the country.
“Whether your vision of luxury is a high-rise haven or charming cottage, oceanfront or quiet lake, mountain living or the great Midwest, watch ‘Negotiators Luxe’ and get a glimpse of living life in a home and area that’s perfect for you,” the release said.
For anyone fascinated by the stories behind the homes, towns and cities they call home, “Negotiators Luxe” pulls back the curtain on redefined luxury living where viewers can discover how savvy buyers at every price point achieve their version of an enviable life, the release said. The series also provides valuable advice to viewers about the best practices when buying or selling real estate, helping viewers avoid making any costly mistakes in the future.
As a top negotiator in the Metro Phoenix area for 25 years, Smith brings extensive local knowledge and a wealth of stories for the show to draw from.
For anyone who believes they have a great real estate story or would like their local business or home featured on an upcoming episode of “Negotiators Luxe,” contact Kelly Smith at 602-628-1032.
Smith is a real estate agent for MCO Realty in Fountain Hills, 9617 N. Saguaro Blvd. For more information about Smith, visit azkellysmith.com.
“Negotiators Luxe” is available to watch for free exclusively on The Reveel Streaming Network and on Roku and Fire TV.