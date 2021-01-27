2020 was certainly a year that will go down in many peoples’ books as a dark mark, but for one Fountain Hills native, it will always be the year that he made his first million dollars.
Ty Blunt is a 26-year-old entrepreneur born and raised in Fountain Hills, graduating from Fountain Hills High School in 2012. Blunt said he has felt the entrepreneurial spirit since he was a teenager.
“I started out when I was 16 and I flipped my first car, a ‘72 mustang,” Blunt explained. “From there, I just kept moving from the next project to the next project.”
Blunt eventually went on to earn a degree in entrepreneurship from ASU in between all of his projects.
Blunt first stumbled on the project that would go on to make him over $1.5 million in profit by selling calculators online.
“The first product I flipped on Amazon was a Weight Watchers calculator,” Blunt said. “I was selling them on eBay for $20, but found out that they were going for $60 on Amazon. There really are no typical items that are big sellers. My warehouses have everything from calculators to electronics to knives.”
Reselling Weight Watchers calculators was Blunt’s first step in the world of reselling everyday items on Amazon for a profit.
“The way it works is that Amazon is the largest e-commerce shop on the web; they have over 50 percent of the market,” Blunt explained. “So, what I do is buy product from secondary e-commerce shops like eBay for cheap and then resell them on Amazon for a profit.”
In the beginning, Blunt would find products by hand that he could buy in bulk to resell. Eventually, he was able to develop a software, LacROI, that automated the process for him.
Always the entrepreneur, Blunt is already looking to his next project, Hammoq, a program that will automatically list products online across multiple storefronts.