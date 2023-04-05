Good Living Greens 2.JPG

Two local businesses have begun a new partnership that will make healthy, vegan options more accessible to Fountain Hills residents and visitors.

Jonathan and Veeta Rankins, owners of the plant-based, gluten-free café, Veeta’s Vegan, have decided to close the dining experience of their café and expand their meal program, host healthy cooking classes and make their catering efforts more available to the community.