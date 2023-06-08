lizardpools 1.jpg

“There’s a tree in a customer’s pool at the moment,” Angela Clark said, co-owner of LizardPools LLC, as she enjoyed her dinner at Batchelor Pad BBQ. The time was nearing 4 p.m. but for the Clark family, the day’s work was far from over.

Celebrating 10 years of offering swimming pool services and maintenance to pool owners around the Valley, Angela, her sister Chelsea and their father, Homer Clark, held a Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Shiprock Restaurant at Saguaro Lake last month where over 70 friends, customers and vendors showed up in support of LizardPools. The location was symbolic for the Clark family, who have spent their lives in and around water.