Professional video production is more than owning a camera and knowing how to edit.
Andrew Day, owner of DayLite Films, should know that. He has been in the business since 2004. He has a degree in film production from University of Arizona. He also took classes toward a master’s degree from UCLA.
“I started my master’s but decided I really wanted to make money,” Day said. “I have learned as much doing the business as I could have taking classes about the business.”
Day is an energetic fellow, given to rapid-fire ideas and wit. He has worked in Hollywood with the likes of Director Oliver Stone (“The Doors”) and national production of a QVC program, as well as doing production work for former Beach Boy Brian Wilson, along with musicians Los Lonely Boys, Santana and Keb’ Mo’.
But after the LA riots in 1992, he decided he wanted to be back in Arizona. He moved Fountain Hills with his family in 1986, attended Brophy Prep, UArizona, then moved to California.
“I enjoyed my work in California, and I was lucky to work with a lot of production managers and others who helped me along the way,” Day commented. “But I really am happy to be in Arizona.”
DayLite Films is a full-service video production company. Day said he can help businesses reach new clients. He said he can work with all budgets, and urges people not to shy away from working with him because they think he will be too expensive.
“If you don’t think you can afford me, ask me,” Day said. “People will find that if they spend a little extra, they are going to get a great product. And they are going to get a professional working on that product.”
Day’s experience ranges from short TV commercials to longer corporate productions. He has won awards for his work, including a Lone Star Emmy in Texas for his work with the Texas Rangers.
“I directed a piece called ‘Ranger Things’ for the Rangers, which is what I won the Emmy for,” Day said.
He also has worked with the Kansas City Royals producing pieces for their jumbotron for player introductions.
“A lot of times a business will say it needs to check with corporate, then corporate sends in their own guys,” Day said. “They don’t need to fly somebody in to do video production. I am right here, and I can do everything they can do.”
Day works for a number of Fountain Hills businesses, including Fountain View Village and Sonoran Lifestyle. Other clients have included Fulton Homes, Chas Roberts AC and Plumbing, GateWay and Sky Harbor airports, as well as with tourism in Fountain Hills. He did a short intro film for Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce on their website.
Day said he prides himself on subtle nuances of film production.
“I know what to look for, and how to achieve that look,” he said. “And I can work with every kind of personality. I just enjoy doing the work.”
He said he likes working with clients directly. He is able to produce funny videos, touching, tug-at-the-heartstrings videos, matter of fact productions and everything in between. Oh, and he writes scripts, too.
He says his best projects have been the most collaborative.
“I know a lot of people in the business, and I have built relationships with people who I can hire on a per project basis.”
Day currently is getting busier on social media and working on rebranding his own business. He said he gets much of his business from LinkedIn, but he also works on Facebook, Instagram and Alignable. He has started using Twitter.
Day said when a job is done right, it’s “a blast.”
And one of his top reasons he likes his work so much: “I’ve never sat in a cube, and I’ve never worn a tie. That is a good job.”
Day can be reached by phone, 602-319-4041, email, daylitefilms@yahoo.com or online at daylitefilms.com.