Laura Barrett is in the business of healing. She’s not a doctor, though. Instead, she relies on the art of massage to ensure her clients are relaxed, comforted and, in the long run, living healthier lives.
Barrett has opened her business, Laura’s Massage, out of her home in Fountain Hills. But she’s actually been a professional massage therapist for around three decades and even used to operate here in town.
“I’ve been licensed since 1993 in the state of Arizona,” Barrett explained. She worked for a spa in Scottsdale before going into business for herself locally and, in 2005, she moved to Florida where she continued her work. Now that she’s back in town, she’s ready to reconnect with former clients and locate some new ones.
“To me, massage is a gift of health,” Barrett said. “Eighty percent of all diseases are stress related so, to get a massage once a month is way cheaper than prescription drugs. It’s easier to stay healthy and in balance than to try to get back there.”
Barrett attended the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts at the start of her career, going on to teach courses at the same institution. She re-upped her State of Arizona Board of Massage Therapy license this year and said she is ready to accept clients.
Barrett compared massages to family recipes, saying that everyone throws in their own expertise and ideas to get the best results for their clients. She said the “ingredients” she uses in a massage make her offerings unique, including everything from aromatherapy and reflexology to Reiki and beyond.
“Each person is different,” Barrett said, explaining that she works with her clients to determine what’s best for their need. “They’ll come to me with sore shoulders, or they’re looking for relaxation, or to relieve stress or a lower back pain. Usually it’s something physical in their body. Pain is a messenger…When your body is giving you a signal, it’s saying, ‘Hey, I need attention.’”
Barrett said that those types of issues have an impact on every aspect of a person’s life and, in her mind, “you can’t serve from an empty cup.”
“I want to serve from overflow,” she said. “We give so much until we’re depleted…The better care we take of ourselves, the better we can be to each other.”
Barrett said she has spent her time learning as much as she can about massage therapy to better hone her craft, taking classes on everything from hot rock massages to hypnotherapy, facelift acupressure and beyond.
“I like that my job lets me affect people one on one, helping them lead a better life,” Barrett said.
Barrett explained that she is not the kind of massage therapist who puts her elbow in a client’s back and makes them want to scream.
“Some people want that kind of massage and that’s fine, but my thought is, haven’t you experienced enough pain?” she continued. “I’m all about going deep, but we get there through relaxation…I play beautiful music, I have the best quality oils and I use aromatherapy and I create deep relaxation to help you feel wonderful.”
For more information about Barrett’s offerings or to set up an appointment, call 480-567-6142. She said she also offers gift certificates, for those who wish to gift massages to a loved one.
“I care, I listen and I’m going to do a wonderful job while focusing solely on you,” Barrett said. “This is your time…Your time on my table might be the only time out of the week or month that you have to yourself. I want you to receive the gift of touch, which is healing, nourishing, rejuvenating and restorative. I’ve been doing this a long time, so you’ll be going to the best.”