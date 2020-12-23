Renovations are nearly complete at Lakeshore Hotel & Suites and General Manager Stephen Lowe said he is excited for visitors, and the community, to see what the overhaul has to offer.
Lowe took over this past August, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business as well as the top to bottom makeover.
All of the main areas of the hotel have been remodeled, and all rooms have been completely updated with modern amenities. Located at 12800 N. Saguaro Blvd., directly across the street from Fountain Park, Lowe said he hopes to see the hotel become an integral part of downtown Fountain Hills.
The location has undergone a couple of transitions in recent years, becoming Lakeshore in August 2019. Lowe said the transition is not fully complete, as parent company Marin Management aims to brand the location to match its new aesthetic.
“About 70 percent of the remodel is finished, including the rooms and main areas like the lobby,” Lowe said. “The goal right now is to get the word out. There aren’t a lot of options nearby, but people do have a choice of where they want to stay in town. If you’re looking for ideal placement, we’re at the Fountain. If we were any closer, you’d get wet.”
Lowe said the recent renovations have helped the hotel match its prime location. The lobby and common areas have new flooring, furniture, fixtures, and artwork. Rooms have been completely made over, including new flooring, beds, updated furniture, modernized bathrooms and more.
“The number one goal was to get the rooms back up to speed,” Lowe said. “We wanted to change the look inside and outside. You expect better of a hotel like this, so that’s what we’ve provided.”
There’s still a pool renovation planned while interior work wraps up, and additional work will be done on Lakeshore’s exterior. Lowe said his goal was to turn Lakeshore into a hotel the community can be proud of, with the goal being to bring visitors and business to Fountain Hills.
“We want you to stay here and send your family here,” Lowe said. “I live here as well. We want to keep everyone in Fountain Hills.”
While Lowe describes the renovations as a rework from the bottom up, he hopes to have everything wrapped up by the end of February 2021.
“It’s a great place to stay, and we want to get the word out,” Lowe said. “It’s safe, clean and we want everyone to have a great experience when they visit.
“You’re within walking distance to great shopping and dining, the Fountain and so much more. There are mountains everywhere; climb one. There are so many experiences surrounding us.”
Whether hiking, biking, golfing (ball or disc), or just wanting to experience the beauty of the surrounding desert, Lowe said the community is full of opportunities for folks to enjoy. His hope is that the revitalized hotel will give everyone a great place to stay while experiencing what the community and surrounding areas have to offer.
Along with all of the physical renovations, Lowe said one of the aspects that sets Lakeshore apart is its staff.
“Each team member brings a special skill set for their position,” Lowe continued. “Each one has exceeded my expectations for their role. We have an opportunity to learn from each other and our goal is to be the best team we can be in the hotel business. We’re looking forward to a great 2021, and the potential for our hotel is boundless.
“My goal has been to show people Lakeshore is a different element from what it used to be,” Lowe said. “…We want to be the star. We want to be the place people point to and say, that’s where you should send your parents and friends to stay.
“Come by, check it out and see what we’ve done. We’re excited to get the word out.”
For more information on Lakeshore Hotel & Suites, visit lakeshorehotelandsuites.com or call 480-837-6565.