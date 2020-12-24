Longtime Fountain Hills business LeBaron Cleaners has moved from its previous location on Palisades Blvd. to 13212 N. Saguaro Blvd. Suite 103.
The move came about after LeBaron’s previous landlord chose not to renew their lease.
“Thank God I was talking with our new landlord last year, because we were able to have everything set up,” owner Ajay Patel said. “But the move was very expensive.”
LeBaron Cleaners is working on having a proper grand opening for the new location in the future, along with introducing a 24-hour pick-up or drop-off system for their customers.