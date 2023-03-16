The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Tatum Kuhse.
Kuhse is an Arizona native, born and raised in East Mesa. She is fresh out of school at Arizona State University (ASU) where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business management.
In addition to her studies, Kuhse was a member of the ASU Spirit Squad which kept her busy and involved with the community. After dancing competitively for almost 15 years, she is ready to hang up her ballet shoes and eager to enter a new chapter with The Barker Team and Keller Williams Arizona Realty.
Kuhse is passionate about her faith, family and honesty. Her positivity and lightheartedness radiate to those around her creating a calm and comfortable environment for business.