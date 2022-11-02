Celebrating 25 years of business, Dr. Kevin Rauter has witnessed the entire dental industry change before his eyes.
When Rauter started his practice in 1998, fillings were a mushy piece of metal on a tooth. Today, 3D printings have transformed the dental industry where crowns and bridges can be 3D-printed in a single day, allowing Rauter to plan restorations and dental procedures more efficiently than ever.
“I pretty much don’t do anything like I did in dental school,” Rauter said. “The technology is bringing advances so much quicker, which is exciting.”
Despite 25 years of learning and implementing new techniques into his practice, Rauter says his biggest lesson is learning how to relate to his patients.
“And to me, that’s just being yourself,” Rauter said. “I am the least pretentious person. I might be irreverent at times, but I’d rather be that than stuffy.”
With the dental industry headed towards instantaneous results, Rauter says that the aesthetics that his staff can provide his patients have improved dramatically. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the joy he has at work.
“As I age in the practice, my desire is still here,” he said.
In 1992, Rauter graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry and went on to complete advanced cosmetic training at the Las Vegas Institute of Advanced Dental Studies. He is a member of the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry.
After graduating from dental school, Rauter moved to Arizona and started practicing in Scottsdale. In the early years of his career, Rauter recalls having several patients “coming over the hill” from Fountain Hills to see him.
“I was like, ‘there’s gotta be a reason for that,” Rauter said, who decided to make the short drive East of Scottsdale. He found only two dentists serving Fountain Hills at the time, one of which was going back to school to specialize. Rauter decided to relocate to Fountain Hills, and in a matter of two years, he was the senior dentist in Town.
Rauter moved into the first building he saw where his practice is located today at the corner of Saguaro and Palisades boulevards. The office recently completed its second renovation and is accepting new patients daily.
“It’s a better fit for me,” Rauter said of Fountain Hills. “It’s more of a Midwest, down-to-earth feel.”
At Kevin A. Rauter, DDS General Dentistry, Rauter and his staff provide periodontal and orthodontic services, cleanings and exams, teeth whitening, sleep apnea therapy, digital dentures and more.
Rauter had an early mentor in the profession who told him, “No matter what you do, don’t forget where you came from.”
That lesson has stuck with Rauter through 25 years and says his secret to success is treating his patients the way he would want to be treated.
“I’ve been to dental seminars where they tell you to ‘say this,’ or ‘do this,’ Rauter said. “I am never going to sound like a used car salesman. I would rather say ‘Here’s what I can do for you, if you like it, let me know.’ I’m not going to pound it into them.”
To celebrate their milestone, Rauter and staff are planning an open house where family, friends and patients can see all the new bells and whistles his office is installing.
“We thank [the community] for their support all these years and we’re looking forward to many more good years.”
Kevin A Rauter, DDS is located at 16921 E. Palisades Blvd. Their hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. To 4 p.m. and closed Friday through Sunday. To schedule an appointment, visit krauterdds.com or call 480-816-1011.