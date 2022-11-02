Kevin Rauter 2.jpg

Celebrating 25 years of business, Dr. Kevin Rauter has witnessed the entire dental industry change before his eyes.

When Rauter started his practice in 1998, fillings were a mushy piece of metal on a tooth. Today, 3D printings have transformed the dental industry where crowns and bridges can be 3D-printed in a single day, allowing Rauter to plan restorations and dental procedures more efficiently than ever.