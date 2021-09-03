Wilde Wealth Management Group, an award-winning independent financial firm with offices in Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Payson, Tucson and Indiana, has announced industry veteran and Fountain Hills resident Kenneth Creta has joined the firm as a registered professional. Creta will work from the firm’s Scottsdale office, which is located 7025 N. Scottsdale Road.
New York native Creta studied at Hartwick College in New York, where he earned a degree in economics before enlisting in the military, serving in the continental Army as well as Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge in the 1960s, Creta began his career as a registered representative with Bache & Co. on Wall Street. Creta would work in New York for more than 10 years until making the move to Arizona in 1980, where he has worked for local clients for more than 40 years.
“My interest in aligning with Wilde began thanks to my friendship with Mike Self, founder of Self Wealth Management, who is a colleague and friend for more than 30 years,” Creta said.
Self Wealth Management, a family-owned national financial services firm with more than 230 families under its management, joined Wilde in Dec. 2020. Both teams retained their branding, and Self moved from its current location at 7373 N. Scottsdale Road Ste. D120 in Scottsdale to Wilde Wealth’s headquarters located a block away at 7025 N. Scottsdale Road Ste. 115.
“Through the move, Mike gained access to the depth of experience as well as the array of in-house service offerings in the fields of legal, taxes, risk management, family services, real estate and insurance, which Wilde Wealth offers,” Creta said. “That similarly appealed to me. I also realized I needed to add youth and depth to my practice, and to do so with the highest quality people. I believe Wilde Wealth Management clearly meets that need. This partnership ensures that I’ve taken the steps to ensure the long-term success of my clients’ futures.”
As active in the community and with his family as in his business, Creta – a 41-year Fountain Hills resident – helped with the first three incorporation studies on if the town should incorporate and founded Fountain Hills’ first town hall. He also has three adult children that today keep him and his wife busy with seven grandchildren.
“To have Ken – a person we have all looked up to and respected in this industry for decades – choose to be part of Wilde goes so far beyond an honor and is a testament to the hard work and integrity of our team, as well as our dedication to our clients and this community,” said Trevor Wilde, MBA, AIF, founder and chief executive officer of Wilde Wealth Management.