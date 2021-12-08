Kevin Kosick and his son, Carter, opened Finish Line Auto Spa with one goal in mind: To make Fountain Hills’ vehicles look great.
The business, located at 11419 N. Saguaro Blvd., officially opened in early November and offers a high-powered contactless automatic wash, as well as multiple self-serve bays for folks who want to go hands-on with their own vehicles.
The automatic wash boasts four tiers of service, ranging from $10 to $16. All levels include a presoak, rocker panel blaster, high-pressure rinse, spot-free rinse and blow dry, with higher tiers including additions like a high-pressure wash, clear coat protectant, tire cleaner, triple foam conditioner, undercarriage wash and ceramic hot wax.
As for the individual bays, options include all the usual suspects such as tire cleaner, pre-soak, soap, foaming brush, rinse, wax, Pollyshell triple shine, clear coat protectant and spot-free rinse. Simply pay for the time you want and use the tools you desire. Throughout the facility, customers also have access to vending machines offering everything from fragrance sprays, vacuums and tire wipes to hot air dryers, a carpet shampooer, towels, etc.
Finally, Carter offers a more personal touch with detailing by appointment, which includes everything from interior/exterior detailing to ceramic coatings. Anyone interested in that service should contact finishlinespa@gmail.com for quotes and additional information on services offered.
The Kosicks said they are dedicated to customer service, which is why business cards offering both of their phone numbers can be found at the front office, in case neither is currently on-site.
Carter is currently studying engineering at Scottsdale Community College and he’s already applied that knowledge to Finish Line Auto Spa. He keeps all of the equipment in working order and has even retooled many elements so that they operate at an optimal level the duo says can’t be found elsewhere.
While Finish Line is a new venture here in Fountain Hills, it is not the Kosicks’ first experience in the car wash industry. Kevin owned and operated a car wash in Washington and, back in the day, he would sometimes bring Carter to work with him.
“We love this area and saw a need a long time ago for a touchless automatic wash,” Kevin said. “This property became available and the timing felt right, so we got to work.
“We modified the best equipment in the industry and only use high-end soaps and chemicals. It’s what this community needs, especially with the number of high-end cars we have out here.”
Carter said that he’s been bugging his dad for years to open another car wash, as he had fond memories of the time they used to spend together at their previous facility. This time around, though, the duo is taking on the venture as a team.
“We stripped everything and put in the newest technology in self-serve and the touchless wash,” Kevin said. “You can bring any car through here, but we wanted to make sure that we also catered to those people who own high-end and show cars…We love this community and wanted to offer only the best.”
When asked what types of vehicles Carter offers personal detailing for, the answer was “a McLaren, a boat, or pretty much anything you can think of.”
The duo said that high-end car washes are not too common these days and, given the area, they felt there was a need to bring one to Fountain Hills.
“We offer the best of the best,” Carter said. “I don’t think people would just assume that driving by, but it’s something we want people to know. There’s no comparison.”
Kevin noted that there were issues with card readers when Finish Line first opened but, once the problem was identified, they replaced all the readers to ensure a smooth experience.
“That was frustrating,” Kevin said. “We have all this great equipment, but people couldn’t use it because of something so simple. So we said our apologies, replaced all the card readers and things have been great ever since.
“We’re just happy to be here and be a part of the community. We spent 14 hours a day working in the summer heat to get [Finish Line] ready.”
When asked who should give their business a try, Kevin and Carter answered almost in unison.
“Anybody who loves their car.”
For additional information, Kevin can be reached at 831-241-2800 and Carter can be reached at 831-521-5043.