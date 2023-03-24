Owner of Balance Paws Grooming Kate Klasen has begun to transition from her pet grooming business into her new venture, H.E.L.P. (Human & Animal Emergency Lifeline Preparedness), a pet emergency training service where she provides CPR/first aid classes to pet owners in the community.
“I loved the grooming, but this to me is more of a passion and getting it out there and getting people prepared,” Klasen said, who will still keep her current clients at Balance Paws Grooming but will no longer be accepting any new clients.
While this may be a new business for Klasen, she is no stranger to emergency situations. As a former first responder in the Chicagoland area, one of Klasen’s responsibilities was teaching CPR/first aid at the police academy.
“So, I move out here, start to transition to become a pet professional and it was during that time that my dog started choking, and she was a little five-pound dog,” she said. “My first question is, ‘Well, how do you do a Heimlich on a five-pound dog?’”
Klasen was able to dislodge the object from her dog’s mouth, however, it was following that incident that she realized how important it is to not only know CPR/first aid for humans, but also for pets.
“That feeling of helplessness in that moment was just something that I don’t want anybody to ever have to feel,” Klasen said.
Held in her pet-friendly office space behind New Journey Lutheran Church at 16748 E. Parkview Ave., Klasen offers CPR, AED and first aid classes to pet owners to help them become the frontline in an emergency.
“It’s kind of bringing my two passions together,” Klasen said. “I’m excited to see where it’s going to go.”
For those who utilize the veterinarian in times of emergency, Klasen says it is important to know how to respond quickly to avoid wasting precious time.
“From the time that it happens for you to process it, to grab the dog, to get the car keys, to get in the car, to drive him to the vet, to activate the vet staff to start going, you've wasted too much time,” she said, “Which is why we have a whole emergency network system for ourselves, because that time is precious.
Overall, Klasen wants pet owners to realize that they have the power to be their pet’s first responder and not be helpless in an emergency.