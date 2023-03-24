H.E.L.P..JPG

Owner of Balance Paws Grooming Kate Klasen has begun to transition from her pet grooming business into her new venture, H.E.L.P. (Human & Animal Emergency Lifeline Preparedness), a pet emergency training service where she provides CPR/first aid classes to pet owners in the community.

“I loved the grooming, but this to me is more of a passion and getting it out there and getting people prepared,” Klasen said, who will still keep her current clients at Balance Paws Grooming but will no longer be accepting any new clients.