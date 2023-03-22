Karen Anderson.jpg

Chamber of Commerce, the largest nonprofit organization in Fountain Hills devoted to the success of the local business and nonprofit community, has announced the addition of its newest staff member, Marketing and Communications Coordinator Karen Anderson.

Anderson is an Arizona native, born in Phoenix and raised in Flagstaff. She graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1990, then went on to Northern Arizona University to study business administration. Anderson moved to Fountain Hills 10 years ago, after raising her children in Scottsdale, and fell in love with the small-town atmosphere.