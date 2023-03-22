Chamber of Commerce, the largest nonprofit organization in Fountain Hills devoted to the success of the local business and nonprofit community, has announced the addition of its newest staff member, Marketing and Communications Coordinator Karen Anderson.
Anderson is an Arizona native, born in Phoenix and raised in Flagstaff. She graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1990, then went on to Northern Arizona University to study business administration. Anderson moved to Fountain Hills 10 years ago, after raising her children in Scottsdale, and fell in love with the small-town atmosphere.
“Karen has a strong background in finance and office management,” according to a press release announcing her hire. “The most rewarding time spent professionally was as the office manager of a funeral home. Although a difficult job at times, she felt that she was given the opportunity to help people in her community in one of their greatest times of need.”
Anderson became involved with the Fountain Hills Chamber four years ago when she started attending the Elite Leads meeting for her boss, Larry Webster. She said she instantly fell in love with the Chamber and became more involved by becoming an Ambassador and attending or participating in as many events as she could.
Anderson is married and has four grown children. She enjoys traveling, hiking, reading, crafts and spending time with her husband at their home in Mormon Lake, Arizona, where they met as children and grew up together. They both love animals; having many in Northern Arizona from horses and chickens to cats and dogs, with the occasional orphaned calf to bottle feed and raise.
As the Communications and Marketing Coordinator, the community will see Anderson regularly through a weekly Chamber newsletter released on Mondays; the “Uniquely Fountain Hills Show,” which airs monthly on Facebook and YouTube; as well as a bi-weekly podcast series, FountainCast, featuring our local businesses with audio available on every podcast platform and video available on YouTube and Facebook. She will also be involved with Thrive visits, basically featuring local businesses that run April through October.