The Adventures of Julie Jones could be a book.
However, it actually is the real-life Adventures of Julie Jones, an award-winning speaker and coach. Jones’ business, The Adventures of Julie Jones, is so named because Jones is a bit of an adventurer. She also is a bit of a whirlwind, offering passion, humor and directness to her clients.
A former police officer and SWAT team member, Jones gained her confidence from that 10-year career.
“In law enforcement, I saw how quickly life can change,” she said. “I learned so much in that career, but I also learned that I didn’t like who I was becoming.”
Jones said she was becoming suspicious, hardened, unfeeling.
“And that is not who I am,” she said.
She moved to Fountain Hills in 2001 and started her entrepreneurial journey in 2005.
“My highest value is to make an impact on people,” Jones said.
She worked in several areas, including apartment management, chiropractic education, nutrition education before formally deciding to become a professional speaker and coach.
“I had been speaking for about 15 years, but then in October/November last year, I launched my business full time,” she said.
A high-energy entrepreneur, Jones said the pandemic gave her a chance to slow down and reflect on what she wanted to do.
“After a bit of time, it really became clear that this is what I want to do,” she said.
Because of Zoom and other platforms, Jones is able to conduct her business anywhere in the world.
“I work primarily in Arizona now, but I also do some work with people throughout the country,” she said.
Jones also works with her husband, Mark Jones, in his businesses Discount Air Care and Discount Desert Landscaping.
The couple both enjoy the spirit of entrepreneurship, and they have embedded it throughout their lives.
They were married on Halloween in Centennial Circle. They each wore skeleton costumes, and guests dressed up in a variety of costumes.
But the wedding wasn’t just a celebration of their vows, but it also was an opportunity to raise money for OCJ Kids (Opportunity, Communication, Justice for Kids), a nonprofit organization the Joneses are involved with.
“All our guests generously donated to the cause, and had a great time celebrating with us,” Jones said.
Jones is a Herstory recipient, having won the award from the Global Women’s Peace Network. The organization has been a part of her success, opening doors for opportunities she might not have had. She also is a member of Business Networking International.
Jones said her life’s mission is to make an impact on everyone she meets.
“I truly want to make a difference, even if the difference is small,” she said. “Smiling at someone or having a brief exchange can make someone’s day. That is my intent.”
Jones is active on social media, using LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram to share her message. She can be reached at 480-570-7382, or by emailing her at theadventuresofjuliejones@gmail.com.