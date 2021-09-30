Josh Cirocco, certified athletic trainer and Functional Integrated Training (FIT) trainer, has joined the Spooner Physical Therapy team.
Cirocco was raised in Allentown, Pa., and moved to Arizona in 2017. He earned his bachelor of science in athletic training and sports medicine from Eastern University. He is an American Physical Therapy Association member and his areas of interest include orthopedics, geriatrics and golf-specific rehabilitation.
As a child, Cirocco started playing soccer at a young age with his older brothers.
“His determination to be competitive when playing with his siblings fueled him to constantly strain to become the best soccer player he could be,” reads a press release from Spooner. “This childhood experience led Josh to find his passion for soccer, as well as exercise and fitness.”
To continue his professional growth, Cirocco has been working toward completing his certification as a strength and conditioning specialist.
“With over three years of clinical experience, Josh is prepared to tailor any workout to meet your fitness goals,” continues the press release. “Josh takes pride in helping find the fun in fitness and motion. Whether your goal is weight loss, strength gains, improving sport performance or improving your daily life activities, we’ll work together to make a plan to help you achieve.”
For more information, visit spoonerpt.com or call 480-837-2595.